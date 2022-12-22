Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Miss. police kill Ark. woman holding hostage in Walmart

Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a...
Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the Jackson suburb of Richland. Department spokeswoman Bailey Martin said Thursday that the person killed was 21-year-old Corlunda McGinister of West Helena, Arkansas.

A video on social media showed a woman holding a gun in one hand and using the other hand to hold onto a person wearing a Walmart employee vest.

Another video showed police telling the armed woman to put her hands up. The woman yelled that she was not trying to hurt anybody.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
ULM pharmacy student accused of selling drugs near ULM’s campus
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast: Dangerous Cold, Negative Wind Chillls, & Winter Weather Advisory

Latest News

Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Louisiana’s WIC website is down
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 12/22
(Source: MGN)
City of Monroe urges residents to prepare for approaching cold weather
nevill estars sign early
Neville STARS SIGN in-state