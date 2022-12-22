Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Louisiana’s WIC website is down

Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21.(Louisiana Department of Health)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says the state’s WIC website is down.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The state is working to get the website, www.louisianawic.org, back up and running.

In the meantime, available resources have been added to LDH’s WIC page. Families can use the site for updated links until the official site is back online.

Louisiana WIC families can still use their benefits and access two shopping apps: WIC Shopper and Bnft.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
ULM pharmacy student accused of selling drugs near ULM’s campus
A hospital in Alabama says a couple and their newborn daughter all share the same birthday of...
Birthday delivery: Couple becomes first-time parents welcoming daughter on their birthday
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Hard Freeze Warning Thursday
KNOE Wednesday Night Forecast: Arctic Air Arrives Tomorrow

Latest News

nevill estars sign early
Neville STARS SIGN in-state
union fighting farmers
holly and hill sign early
blunt signs with la tech
Demardrick Blunt signs with La tech
union parish tornado
Trey Holly Tornado expereince