Demardrick Blunt signs with Louisiana Tech

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Demardrick Blunt did it all for Carroll his senior year. The former Aaron’s Ace finished with over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 12 total touchdowns. His dynamic play caught the attention of Louisiana Tech’s recruiting staff and earned him a spot on the Bulldogs’ roster. Blunt is excited to stay close to home and play in front of friends and family.

