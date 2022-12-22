Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Demardrick Blunt signs with Louisiana Tech

Carroll standout is staying a Bulldog
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Demardrick Blunt did it all for Carroll his senior year. The former Aaron’s Ace finished with over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 12 total touchdowns. His dynamic play caught the attention of Louisiana Tech’s recruiting staff and earned him a spot on the Bulldogs’ roster. Blunt is excited to stay close to home and play in front of friends and family.

