City of Monroe urges residents to prepare for approaching cold weather

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With extremely cold temperatures approaching, the City of Monroe wants its residents to be prepared.

The City of Monroe Water System (CMWS) encourages the public to follow practices to help protect their pipes during freezing temperatures.

“Even a tiny crack can unleash more than 200 gallons of water in a single day, but the extent of the damage won’t be obvious until the pipes thaw,” says CMWS.

CMWS says pipe areas to focus on are garages, attics, and behind cabinet doors.

The City of Monroe includes the following indoor and outdoor prevention tips:

Indoor Prevention Insulate any exposed piping under sinks and inside cabinets Seal or caulk cracks near piping that could allow cold air in from the outside, such as dryer vents or pipes Heep garage doors closed completely to keep cold air from entering the house Open cabinet doors to allow heat from the house to keep pipes warm Let your faucets drip as a last-minute resort; try to conserve water as much as possible

Outdoor Prevention: Disconnect drain and garden hoses from water faucets to prevent faucets from freezing Cover your outside faucets with insulating faucet covers If you cannot find faucet covers, T-shirts or rags will work also. Cover the fabric with plastic bags and duct tape Insulate and heat tape any exposed water piping located outside



CMWS says if your pipes freeze, the best course of action is to call your plumber immediately to thaw and repair them.

If pipes burst and allow water to enter the house, use the shutoff valve to cut off your water. If the valve cannot be found, the City of Monroe Water Distribution office urges you to contact them for an emergency shutoff at the meter.

If you need help after hours or on the weekends, you can contact them at (318)-329-2385.

The City of Monroe says residents should also keep in mind the Sewer Stoppage truck operation. These trucks cannot be used when the temperature is below freezing because they use water to clear pipes.

The sewer department will not be responding to sewer stoppage calls when the temperature drops below 32 degrees. Your calls will be logged and you will receive assistance when the temperature rises.

