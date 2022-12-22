3 arrested in West Carroll drug investigation

OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - West Carroll deputies and Oak Grove police executed a search warrant at a residence near Boatman Crossing in the early morning of Dec. 13, 2022.

During the search, deputies and officers found two ounces of meth, one ounce of “mojo” and six ounces of raw marijuana.

Approximately $1,190 in cash was also seized.

Along with confiscating the evidence, police arrested Gregg Allen Mobley Jr. (35) of Mcghee, Ark. and Sonya B. Brown (53) of Oak Grove.

Mobley was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule I marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule II meth, conspiracy to distribute schedule I, conspiracy to distribute schedule II, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brown was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule I synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule I marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule II meth, conspiracy to distribute meth, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mobley and Brown were both booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail.

The investigation also led to a third arrest; Deaundrea Lamonte Brooks (46) of Bastrop.

Brooks was charged with driving under suspension, distribution of schedule II meth, conspiracy to distribute schedule II meth, conspiracy to distribute schedule I synthetic marijuana, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and driving left of center.

Brooks was also booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail.

