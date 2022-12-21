Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Tips to prepare for extreme cold weather

Once temperatures hit freezing, turn pipes on in your home and have them drop one or two drips every couple of seconds.
Once temperatures hit freezing, turn pipes on in your home and have them drop one or two drips every couple of seconds.(KNOE)
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The time to prepare for the cold weather is now, and the LSU AgCenter is offering some tips. They said to bring your plants and pets indoors if you can.

Once temperatures hit freezing, turn pipes on in your home and have them drop one or two drips every couple of seconds. The AgCenter also said outdoor pipes exposed to the cold should be wrapped.

“Don’t bring a charcoal grill for example inside and try to run it, leave that outside. If we do lose power which we’re not expected to, but if something happens and you do lose electricity, make sure you run the generator outside of course, and just be very careful with heating appliances inside during this time,” said Kerry Heafner, a horticulturist with LSU AG center.

Heafner said to use space heaters in a well-ventilated area and not put them near your Christmas tree. Set your thermostat to 68 degrees Fahrenheit if you can, stay inside, and if you have to go outside, dress in layers.

