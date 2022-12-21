LDH to host HIV awareness and testing event in NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Office of the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is hosting an HIV awareness and testing event on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. The event will be held at the Ray Oliver Wright Health Unit at 1650 Desiard Street from 12 to 6 p.m.

This event is designed to help residents keep their immunizations up to date and learn more about their health.

Along with HIV testing, LDH team members will be offering Covid-19 and monkeypox vaccinations as well as allowing attendees to view their immunization records.

Those attending will learn about the services that parish health units offer to the community.

There will be a raffle drawing each hour of the event.

Free snacks, coffee and hot chocolate will be provided with performances of ventriloquy and poetry happening also.

For more information about this event, contact the Ray Oliver Wright Health Unit in Ouachita Parish at (318)-361-7370

