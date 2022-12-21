Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Casey White and Vicky White’s romance and jailbreak inspire new movie

The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.
The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.(WAAY, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By WAAY Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The tragic relationship between convicted murderer Casey White and prison guard Vicky White has been made into a movie.

The film titled “Prisoner of Love” is on the streaming platform Tubi and stars Nicholle Tom and Adam Mayfield as the couple.

The two Whites, who coincidentally had the same last name, made national headlines when they went on the run for 11 days earlier this year.

When authorities caught up to them, Vicky White had numerous self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

She later died of what the Indiana Coroner’s Officer deemed a suicide.

Casey White was taken into custody and charged. He is being held in an Alabama correctional facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The grandmother of 5-year-old Blu Rolland said his body was found in his mother's boyfriend's...
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
House fire destroys family home in Swartz
Swartz house fire destroys family home
OSHA announces a fine for Silver Dollar City after an employee died at the amusement park in...
OSHA fines Silver Dollar City after employee dies at amusement park
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose...
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council...
Kremlin warning: More US arms to Ukraine will aggravate war
Large migrant groups continue crossing into Yuma. (KECY, KYMA-DT, CNN)
Migrant families continue to cross into US
Police describe the stabbing death of a man in Toronto as a "swarming" attack.
8 teenage girls charged in stabbing death of man in Canada
Police are charging 8 teenage girls as young as 13 years old who they say stabbed a man to death.
8 teenage girls charged with killing man in Canada
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Hallmark Channel to film Christmas movie at historic Biltmore Estate