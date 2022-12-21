Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Arkansas governor-elect announces additional senior staff appointments

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As the start of her time in office draws closer, Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders has announced more appointments to her administration.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Sanders said Alexa Henning would be joining her administration as Communications Director.

According to a news release, Henning most recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff, and Spokesperson for Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, as well as Senior Advisor to his 2022 re-election campaign.

Henning was also the Director of Media Affairs for Donald Trump during his 2020 presidential campaign and the former White House Director of Broadcast Media for former president Trump.

Sanders also announced Mary Ashleigh Harper would serve as the Governor’s Mansion Administrator.

Harper has spent the last eight years in public service for Arkansas, working as an education coordinator for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Harper also served as the Coordinator of the First Lady of Arkansas for outgoing Governor Asa Hutchinson.

“Alexa is a strong, talented communicator who served alongside me at the White House and Mary Ashleigh brings a servant’s heart with an eye for detail to assist my family and me in the Governor’s Mansion,” she said. “Both are tremendous additions to our team who will help me effectively lead our state and serve our people.”

