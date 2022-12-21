12 Days of Christmas: Two Penny Missions

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On our tenth day of the 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting NELA nonprofits, we’re shining a light on Two Penny Missions in West Monroe.

“We are the hands and feet of Jesus Christ the love of Christ is what pushes us,” says Brett Bennett, a Board Member with Two Penny Missions.

He says Two Penny Missions started back in 2009 with a dream to make people smile. Bennett says founder Danny Acree and his son started making rice crispy treats.

“So it started with Danny trying to teach his son love,” says Bennett. “They were just making rice crispy treats and going and giving them to people on the street, homeless people, someone who needed something to chew on a sweet treat that didn’t do much.”

From sweet treats to a homeless shelter, things have certainly changed. But, the mission of helping others has not.

“We don’t have one thing that we do, like we do the housing, that’s one thing but you know Two Penny Missions has been involved with purchasing a vehicle for a kid going off to college who couldn’t afford one,” explains Bennett. “We call it easing the burden of our brothers so we try to work for what is the need.”

At the beginning, they dreamed of a large shelter for the homeless, but it became a difficult dream to achieve.

Instead, they started construction on a tiny home complex in West Monroe about five years ago.

“We’ve had over 300 people be residents of Arimathea Trace,” says Bennett. “This is a place for them to come for a temporary time it’s not a permanent residence come get on their feet help them meet the needs that they have and get them back into society. “[...] The mini houses are divided into two sides so we have room for I think 12 people on this site.”

Just a few months ago, they started construction on their Women and Children Shelter, called Anchor’s Way, across the street. Their goal is to have space for 23 people on that side and be open sometime in the spring of 2023

On both Anchor’s Way and Arimathea Trace, people have access to hot meals, a laundry facility, showers, and more importantly, kindness.

“And it’s not like judging on what you’ve done or been through or anything, it’s just like ‘hey how’s your day’, ‘what are you feeling today’, and just loving on each other and spending the time,” says Bennett. “It’s the human experience that we try to provide.”

Each year, they hold a canned food drive.

“In the past 11 years, we’ve collected over 50,000 canned goods and we have some here and we also give to the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana,” says Bennett.

If you have a need, Bennett says they’ll do what they can to help.

“We want them to be successful here on earth but also spiritually.”

This year, they’ve taken on more kids than ever for Christmas. Bennett says volunteers went shopping with 30 kids from Riser Elementary School to find them that special gift.

You can stay up-to-date with their projects on Facebook and you can learn how to volunteer/donate on their website.

Arimathea Trace is located at 221 Lilac Street in West Monroe, LA.

