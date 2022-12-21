12 Days of Christmas: Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the seventh day (Dec. 18) of our 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting NELA non-profits, and we’re shining a light on the work the Food Bank of NELA does.

The agency does more than offer food, they truly feed your soul by offering a no-judgment zone.

“For about 57,000 people in our area they are really having a hard time getting food on the table and that includes 22,000 children who are food insecure,” says Sarah Hoffman, the Food Bank’s Director of Development.

Each month, the Food Bank sees about 30,000 people.

“During the holiday season, we usually see more families in need of emergency food assistance with rising costs of everything but especially this time of year utilities and people wanting to have enough food for their families,” says Hoffman.

Over the last few years, Hoffman says they’ve seen more people coming to them for assistance.

“Hunger can affect absolutely anyone from a sudden layoff to a medical emergency,” explains Hoffman.

Filling the need comes in many forms, they have food distributions throughout Northeast Louisiana and they have a distribution day for seniors.

“We’re typically serving about 400 seniors right here in our parking lot during that distribution. During the holidays we usually see an even bigger crowd come out,” says Hoffman.

They also partner with food pantries and soup kitchens to send food where it’s needed most.

“Huge partner with the Food Bank, they provide us with the food and then we in turn pass it out to the community,” says Misty Lowe, Executive Director of Grace Place Ministries in Monroe.

Lowe says food bank shipments allow them to provide a pantry for people to shop from twice a month.

The Food Bank also donates when disasters strike, like the EF-3 Tornado in Farmerville. They just brought pallets of water to the area. Hoffman says acts of kindness like these are only possible with the community’s generosity.

The other day I was in my office and I happened to hear a gentleman who came in for emergency food assistance and he said he hadn’t eaten in three days and we were able to immediately provide him with nutritious food.”

“and we’re only able to do that because of a lot of people in our community who support our work.”

From donating your time, to donating food, everything counts.

“You can make a big difference in just one hour,” says Hoffman.

If you donate items, they ask that you don’t give anything in a glass container.

“Our most needed items are protein items such as canned tuna, chicken, and peanut butter in plastic jars,” explains Hoffman.

Hoffman says monetary donations also make a big difference.

“Every ten dollars donated to the food bank helps us provide about 30 meals,” says Hoffman.

You can also check with the Hunters for the Hungry program if you have the extra game you’d like to donate.

