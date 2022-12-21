12 Days of Christmas: The Christopher Youth Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the eighth day of our 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting nonprofits in Northeast Louisiana.

Today (Dec. 19), we’re shining a light on the Christopher Youth Center’s work.

They’re a home away from home for kids and young adults, especially those who are in crisis situations.

“We are a 24 hour crisis line and they can call the number and we will always respond,” says Genoris Bridges, the Adolescent Services Division Director for the Christopher Youth Center (CYC).

Their Basic Center Program is an emergency shelter that can house up to six kids at once.

“It [their stay] can vary between 21 days or more depending on the severity of their situation and while they reside here in the shelter they have access to different services like counseling, transportation to school, food, clothing, and tutoring,” says Bridges.

She says the program is for children 11 to 17 without a criminal record or history of violence.

“We get referrals from different agencies it could be a school, a school counselor, a doctor’s office, it could be the police department, a kid could call on their own,” explains Bridges. “The law in Louisiana has a 72-hour safe harbor law where if they are in an unsafe environment they can stay here for three days and the parent can not come to take them.”

She says the kids work with a case manager when they first arrive to work on a path forward. Ultimately, they try to make them feel seen and heard.

“We get each side, we get the parent’s side and the child’s side but we are here to advocate for the child,” says Bridges. “So what the case manager does is she provides individual counseling and family counseling and we try to break those barriers so we can reunify them and the child can return home.”

Bridges believe what you do in your adolescence can shape you for the rest of your life, so it’s important to help kids get on the right track.

“Sometimes we get kids that are very broken and traumatized,” says Bridges. “But when they come here and see that there’s an agency helping them voice their opinions and be a safe place for them to express themselves and we give the parents a different outlook on how their child feels and it just uplifts the child and it makes them feel valid.”

Even little moments can show huge progress.

“When we get a kid who’s never smiled and when they leave they’re smiling or we get a kid who’s always listening to headphones but then they interact and ask to watch a movie knowing that there’s a change and we had a part in that is rewarding,” says Bridges.

The Christopher Youth Center has a multitude of services, including a transitional housing program for 18 to 24-year-olds.

Their Youth Access Center provides kids who are victimized, homeless, or at-risk housing assistance, basic necessities, help to find a job, and more.

Bridges says they can always use monetary or clothing donations.

You can call their 24/7 crisis line, 343-TEEN, go to a Safe Place Location displaying the Safe Place sign if you need immediate help.

You can call the Christopher Youth Center at (318) 345-5556 for more information.

