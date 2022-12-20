Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Symbolic groundbreaking of downtown Hotel Monroe

The Hotel Monroe is officially beginning the reconstruction phase as officials broke ground today symbolizing the beginning of the project.
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, Dec. 19, officials “broke ground” on the first hotel downtown Monroe has seen in decades. The project began almost 9 years ago when State Representative Michael Echols and his family purchased the two historic buildings.

They plan to fully reconstruct the inside of the old Sugar Brothers grocery store and Opera House that was built in 1894 to make a ballroom, and restaurant, and lobby area. They also will utilize the building next door that was formerly a Southern Hardware store as a space for hotel rooms.

Roy Heatherly, the President and CEO of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, says this project will impact the region in many ways.

“This is going to be what ignites growth and excitement and energy and all the great things that you want a downtown to have, that you want a city to have, a region to have,” Heatherly says.

The project will cost over $25 million to complete. When construction is finished, it will have over 70 rooms, a ballroom, a rooftop bar, and a full-service restaurant. Representative Echols says this hotel will bring in countless economic benefits.

“When you add an incubator like this, a hotel like this, it’s sprawls so many other businesses and so many other opportunities in your downtown, in your historic district,” Echols says. “So we see this as being the next logical step in enhancing all of downtown Monroe, all of downtown West Monroe and continue to grow our region for the future.”

Heatherly says in order to develop a city such as Monroe, all it takes is for someone to believe in the potential of it. He says that is exactly what the Echols family has done.

“For years now, they believed in our downtown, and they believed and they see a vision for our downtown. And they have hope and a future for our downtown,” Heatherly says.

The project is expected to be completed and opened by the fall of 2024.

The hotel Monroe groundbreaking event
