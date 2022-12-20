Swartz house fire destroys family home

SWARTZ, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Fire Department is investigating a destructive house fire that happened near Quail Ridge Rd. on Dec. 19, 2022.

Ouachita Parish Fire Investigator Dusty Harris says the house fire appears to have been accidental when the residents were away.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department.

This is all the information available at the moment.

