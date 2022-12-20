Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Swartz house fire destroys family home

House fire destroys family home in Swartz
House fire destroys family home in Swartz(Source: KNOE)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWARTZ, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Fire Department is investigating a destructive house fire that happened near Quail Ridge Rd. on Dec. 19, 2022.

Ouachita Parish Fire Investigator Dusty Harris says the house fire appears to have been accidental when the residents were away.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department.

This is all the information available at the moment.

Check back for updates on this case.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters said the woman lived alone and that there were no smoke detectors inside of the...
73-year-old woman dies in fire in home with no electricity, family says
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Reactions are pouring in after four state troopers and a Union Parish deputy were indicted in...
Reaction pours in following indictments of five La. law enforcement officers

Latest News

The hotel Monroe groundbreaking event
Symbolic groundbreaking of downtown Hotel Monroe
Coca-Cola truck night at the Bidenharn Museum
Biedenharn Museum and Gardens hosts free Coca-Cola night for the public
Academy Sports hosts first annual "Shop With a Cop"
Academy Sports hosts first annual “Shop with a Cop”
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive