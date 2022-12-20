NYPD: Woman caught taking Christmas gifts from Robert De Niro’s home

Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Investigators say there was no interaction between De Niro and the suspected thief. (WABC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - New York City police arrested a woman for allegedly burglarizing actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan townhome on Monday.

Thirty-year-old Shanice Aviles was spotted entering De Niro’s home around 2:45 in the morning, police said.

Aviles allegedly began bagging up the actor’s presents from under his Christmas tree.

Officers spotted Aviles and knew her as a serial burglary suspect with 26 prior arrests.

Police took her into custody without realizing she was allegedly robbed the actor’s home, according to the department.

Investigators say there was no interaction between De Niro and the suspected thief.

