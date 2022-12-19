Ways to keep yourself and loved ones warm during significantly cold weather
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Significantly cold weather can be a threat to safety, so you want to make sure to be prepared ahead of time to best protect yourself and your loved ones.
Here are tips from the CDC on how to keep yourself safe during significantly cold weather:
- Heat your home safely
- Light your home safely
- Use generators and other appliances safely
- Conserve heat
- Make sure babies and older adults stay warm
- Keep a water supply
- Eat well-balanced meals, and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated drinks
- Dress warmly and stay dry
- Know the signs of frostbite and hypothermia
- Stay off the ice
For further explanation on how to follow these tips properly, go to the CDC website. This will explain in detail how to go about doing all of the above and even offers additional links to follow for more information.
