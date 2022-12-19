Ways to keep yourself and loved ones warm during significantly cold weather

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Significantly cold weather can be a threat to safety, so you want to make sure to be prepared ahead of time to best protect yourself and your loved ones.

Here are tips from the CDC on how to keep yourself safe during significantly cold weather:

Heat your home safely

Light your home safely

Use generators and other appliances safely

Conserve heat

Make sure babies and older adults stay warm

Keep a water supply

Eat well-balanced meals, and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated drinks

Dress warmly and stay dry

Know the signs of frostbite and hypothermia

Stay off the ice

For further explanation on how to follow these tips properly, go to the CDC website. This will explain in detail how to go about doing all of the above and even offers additional links to follow for more information.

