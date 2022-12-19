These heating-equipment safety tips could save your life this winter

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As the temperatures continue to drop, you might start finding various ways to heat your home.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), heating equipment is a leading cause of U.S. home fires. Heating equipment is also the number one cause of house fire injuries, and the third leading cause of home fire deaths.

So, how do you safely heat your home?

Here are tips from Ochsner Health on how to safely heat your home:

Check all of your home’s smoke detectors - Change the batteries if they are battery-operated. There should be one on every floor of your home.

Install a carbon monoxide detector - There should be one on every floor of your home.

Have a professional inspect your gas heater - This should be done at least once a year.

If you use a fireplace, have a professional inspect and clean it every year - Keep flammable items away from the open flame. Do not burn trash, cardboard boxes or items that may contain chemicals that could poison your home.

If you use a wood-burning stove, a professional should inspect and clean the chimney each year - Make sure you have a safe perimeter around the stove, which can radiate excessive heat. Place it on a flame-resistance surface and use a screen to keep sparks and hot coals from coming out of the stove. Use safe woods, such as oak, hickory and ash. Avoid pine and cedar.

Never use an oven or a gas or electric range as a heating source - This can pose a fire hazard, as well as can release dangerous fumes such as carbon monoxide.

Keep a safe perimeter around electric space heaters - Make sure the heater is away from water or flammable items such as curtains, paper, blankets or furniture. Check for faulty wiring that can cause electric shock or fire. Supervise children and pets around space heaters. Turn heaters off before leaving the room or going to sleep.

For more information on fires caused by heating, safety tips, and facts, visit the NFPA’s website.

