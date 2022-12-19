State to review conditional permits for Louisiana’s largest coastal project

Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) has approved a conditional permit for the biggest river diversion project ever proposed in Louisiana.

The Corps has offered a permit for the Mid-Barataria Diversion Project to build 21 square miles of land in 50 years.

The proposed $2 billion project on the west bank south of Belle Chasse would be the state’s largest-ever coastal restoration project, an ambitious and controversial plan to channel up to 75,000 cubic feet of river water into the marsh. The concept of the diversion has been discussed since 1984.

Critics of the plan say the influx of freshwater would devastate oyster beds and commercial fishing.

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) says it is reviewing the conditions of the permit.

The CPRA says it looks forward to finalizing the permitting process and beginning construction as soon as possible.

The Corps has not released what the conditions of the permit are.

