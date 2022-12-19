Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Ruston man sentenced to prison for threats to member of Congress

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress who are trying to advance his $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" and pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - On Dec. 19, 2022, Ruston resident Chase Levi Thibodeaux, 39, was sentenced to 36 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Thibodeaux was sentenced for threats in interstate commerce.

United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty sentenced Thibodeaux.

This sentence stems from an incident on Oct. 12, 2021, when Thibodeaux called the New York office of a United States Congress member.

Leaving a voicemail, Thibodeaux stated he would gun down the member of Congress in the street and they “would never know what hit them.”

The United States Capitol Police began investigating these threats and found that Thibodeaux had made over 100 phone calls to the Congressional Office two months prior as well as leaving voicemails for the member of Congress.

The FBI and the United States Capitol Police investigated this case. The prosecution was brought by Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reactions are pouring in after four state troopers and a Union Parish deputy were indicted in...
Reaction pours in following indictments of five La. law enforcement officers
New Orleans police said armed robbers fatally shot a man's dog Saturday afternoon (Dec. 17) in...
Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says
Madison Parish Tornado Damage
NWS: Franklin/Madison Parish tornado rated EF-1, peak winds of 105 mph
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Widespread Rain to Start Off the Workweek, Frigid Temperatures to End the Week
NELA high school football’s best take over Surge.
East All-Stars “bowl” off steam ahead of I-20 Bowl

Latest News

TikTok
TikTok now banned on all La. Secretary of State’s Office devices, Ardoin announces
Roscoe Barnes, Natchez's Heritage Tourism Manager is awarded the 2023 Humanities Partner Award
Roscoe Barnes of Natchez awarded 2023 Humanities Award
The BBB explains the merchandise rules for online shopping.
Ordering merchandise online: What rights do you have?
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 12/19