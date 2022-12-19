Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Roscoe Barnes of Natchez awarded 2023 Humanities Award

Roscoe Barnes, Natchez's Heritage Tourism Manager is awarded the 2023 Humanities Partner Award
Roscoe Barnes, Natchez's Heritage Tourism Manager is awarded the 2023 Humanities Partner Award(Source: Visit Natchez)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHEZ, Ms. (KNOE) - Heritage Tourism Manager, Roscoe Barnes of Natchez has been awarded the 2023 Humanities Partner Award by the Mississippi Humanities Council (MHC), according to Visit Natchez.

The Humanities Award recognizes an organization or person that collaborates with MHC to reach new audiences.

Barnes will be presented with the award on Mar. 24, 2023, during the Public Humanities Awards Gala at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.

Visit Natchez said in a press release that Barnes has assisted MHC with reaching new audiences by supporting the efforts to preserve the African American history of Natchez and bringing humanities courses to the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.

To learn more about Natchez, visit their website or call (800)-647-6724.

