Ordering merchandise online: What rights do you have?

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -With Christmas on the horizon, a lot of people are shopping for gifts. More often than not, people are doing their holiday shopping online.

Jo Ann Deal of the BBB broke down the merchandise rules to help people get an understanding of what the consumer can and cannot dispute.

Deal said there are 2 merchandise rules when it comes to ordering products online:

You don’t have to wait forever for the things you order to arrive.

You can dispute charges for things that didn’t arrive as well as things that you didn’t accept.

Deal also said there are 2 things to remember about the merchandise rules:

You can require the business to keep its promise (ex. if the item says it will ship immediately, in 2 days, etc. you are eligible to hold them responsible.)

If there is no date on the product, the understood rule for returning the product is within 30 days.

To dispute charges, Deal said you have to make a sample letter plus you’ll need proof that you made payments. You’ll also have to provide information and proof of the items you did not receive.

Finally, Deal said to complain to the company you are purchasing from and complain to your credit/debit card company.

