Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Ordering merchandise online: What rights do you have?

The BBB explains the merchandise rules for online shopping.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -With Christmas on the horizon, a lot of people are shopping for gifts. More often than not, people are doing their holiday shopping online.

Jo Ann Deal of the BBB broke down the merchandise rules to help people get an understanding of what the consumer can and cannot dispute.

Deal said there are 2 merchandise rules when it comes to ordering products online:

  • You don’t have to wait forever for the things you order to arrive.
  • You can dispute charges for things that didn’t arrive as well as things that you didn’t accept.

Deal also said there are 2 things to remember about the merchandise rules:

  • You can require the business to keep its promise (ex. if the item says it will ship immediately, in 2 days, etc. you are eligible to hold them responsible.)
  • If there is no date on the product, the understood rule for returning the product is within 30 days.

To dispute charges, Deal said you have to make a sample letter plus you’ll need proof that you made payments. You’ll also have to provide information and proof of the items you did not receive.

Finally, Deal said to complain to the company you are purchasing from and complain to your credit/debit card company.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reactions are pouring in after four state troopers and a Union Parish deputy were indicted in...
Reaction pours in following indictments of five La. law enforcement officers
New Orleans police said armed robbers fatally shot a man's dog Saturday afternoon (Dec. 17) in...
Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says
Madison Parish Tornado Damage
NWS: Franklin/Madison Parish tornado rated EF-1, peak winds of 105 mph
NELA high school football’s best take over Surge.
East All-Stars “bowl” off steam ahead of I-20 Bowl
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 12/19
The BBB explains the merchandise rules for online shopping.
FTC rules for ordering merchandise online
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
Cocoa and Cookies with the Grinch
Grinch makes special appearance at NELA Children’s Museum for cocoa and cookies