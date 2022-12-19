Grinch makes special appearance at NELA Children’s Museum for cocoa and cookies

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum opened its Santa’s Christmas Village on Sunday evening for ‘Cocoa and Cookies with the Grinch.’

The museum opened on Dec. 18, 2022 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. for children to play in the village, take pictures with the Grinch and have cocoa and cookies with their caregivers.

Visitors received the chance to decorate their cookies while enjoying hot cocoa. Sunday’s event was part of the museum’s annual ‘Santa’s Christmas Village’, where the museum is transformed into a winter wonderland during the season for families to make holiday memories. The NELA Children’s Museum’s Director, Melissa Saye, says Sunday’s event was the Grinch’s first appearance at the museum.

Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23 are the final days for families to enjoy Santa’s Christmas Village activities at the museum. Tickers are available at nelcm.org.

