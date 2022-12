MONROE, La. (KNOE) - All the East All-Stars showed out at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium in Ruston to beat the West in the 6th annual I-20 Bowl, 28-10. Carroll’s Amareya Greeley won the MVP with two receiving touchdowns and one through the air. The East improves to 5-1 against the West in the I-20 Bowl.

