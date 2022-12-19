Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Biedenharn Museum and Gardens hosts free Coca-Cola night for the public

Coca-Cola truck night at the Bidenharn Museum
Coca-Cola truck night at the Bidenharn Museum(Source: Discover Monroe-West Monroe)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens is hosting a Coca-Cola Truck Night on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from 5 - 8 pm.

This event is free and will include fun for the whole family.

Those attending will see the Coca-Cola Christmas truck that travels the country, the Coca-Cola polar bear, Santa, and the Twin City Grinch.

Biedenharn will share the Christmas spirit by having a “Hug Me” Coke machine that will take hugs in place of cash for a drink.

Blue Taco, Catahoula’s and Fay’s Fat Burger will have food trucks on-site during the event.

Live music from the Strauss Christmas Carolers, Amarion “AJ” Jackson and Angela Harvey Hales will be played on Emmy-Lou Biedenharn’s grand piano.

For more information about this event or the Biedenharn Museum, visit their website or call (318)-387-5281.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reactions are pouring in after four state troopers and a Union Parish deputy were indicted in...
Reaction pours in following indictments of five La. law enforcement officers
New Orleans police said armed robbers fatally shot a man's dog Saturday afternoon (Dec. 17) in...
Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says
Madison Parish Tornado Damage
NWS: Franklin/Madison Parish tornado rated EF-1, peak winds of 105 mph
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Widespread Rain to Start Off the Workweek, Frigid Temperatures to End the Week

Latest News

Academy Sports hosts first annual "Shop With a Cop"
Academy Sports hosts first annual “Shop with a Cop”
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive
The Town of Farmerville is in need of help after a tornado damaged their community.
Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage
Caldwell Parish Sheriff's office implementing a new inmate work release program
New Inmate work release program in Caldwell Parish