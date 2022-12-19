Biedenharn Museum and Gardens hosts free Coca-Cola night for the public

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens is hosting a Coca-Cola Truck Night on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from 5 - 8 pm.

This event is free and will include fun for the whole family.

Those attending will see the Coca-Cola Christmas truck that travels the country, the Coca-Cola polar bear, Santa, and the Twin City Grinch.

Biedenharn will share the Christmas spirit by having a “Hug Me” Coke machine that will take hugs in place of cash for a drink.

Blue Taco, Catahoula’s and Fay’s Fat Burger will have food trucks on-site during the event.

Live music from the Strauss Christmas Carolers, Amarion “AJ” Jackson and Angela Harvey Hales will be played on Emmy-Lou Biedenharn’s grand piano.

For more information about this event or the Biedenharn Museum, visit their website or call (318)-387-5281.

