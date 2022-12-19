Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Agents seize zebra, giraffe bones from woman flying back from Kenya

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Virginia woman admitted she found the...
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Virginia woman admitted she found the zebra and giraffe bones during her trip to Kenya and brought them home as keepsakes.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Authorities at Washington Dulles International Airport seized zebra and giraffe bones that a traveler brought back to the U.S. from Kenya last month.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Virginia woman admitted she found the zebra and giraffe bones during her trip to Kenya and brought them home as keepsakes.

Officials discovered them in her bags during a secondary search on Nov. 10.

Customs officials say possession of the bones violate parts of U.S. law, and bones can potentially expose people, pets and agriculture industries to serious diseases.

The woman was not charged.

Customs authorities say during a typical day, agents across the U.S. seize a few thousand “prohibited plant, meat, animal byproducts and soil” items.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reactions are pouring in after four state troopers and a Union Parish deputy were indicted in...
Reaction pours in following indictments of five La. law enforcement officers
New Orleans police said armed robbers fatally shot a man's dog Saturday afternoon (Dec. 17) in...
Armed robbers shoot man’s dog to death on Alvar Street, NOPD says
Madison Parish Tornado Damage
NWS: Franklin/Madison Parish tornado rated EF-1, peak winds of 105 mph
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Widespread Rain to Start Off the Workweek, Frigid Temperatures to End the Week
NELA high school football’s best take over Surge.
East All-Stars “bowl” off steam ahead of I-20 Bowl

Latest News

Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
Putin in Belarus, eyeing next steps in Ukraine war
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils criminal referral against Donald Trump and associates
FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is appearing in court in the Bahamas on Monday.
FTX founder’s hearing adjourned at request of his lawyer
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Police: Condo resident killed 5 at Toronto-area building