Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Volunteers unload products donated by Karl Malone for Union Parish storm victims(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Karl Malone, a north Louisiana native and NBA legend, partnered with Brookshire Grocery Company to donate $50,000 worth of products to victims affected by Tuesday night’s tornado in Union Parish.

The donation happened Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Farmerville at Willie Davis Jr. Recreation Center. Malone says he’s passionate about his home region and the entire state of Louisiana. Malone expressed that he’s all about taking action where he grew up when issues arise.

Students from Louisiana Tech University helped unload two truckloads of items from BGC. LA Tech student and fraternity member, Ethan Jeffus, says since hearing about the damages from the EF-3 tornado in Union Parish, students wanted to help out victims in any way they could.

Residents impacted by the storm were on site at the recreation center, and one Farmerville resident said the winds were so strong on the night of the storm that her son thought a person was outside their door at home.

Donated items from the community and Karl Malone will be available for anyone in need when the recreation center opens back up Monday morning at 7 a.m.

