MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks fell to Tennessee Tech at Fant-Ewing Coliseum, 83-59. Bre Sutton led ULM with 14 points and 7 rebounds. The Warhawks drop to 3-7 on the season and will face Alcorn State at home Monday at noon for the final game before conference play starts.

