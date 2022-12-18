ULM men’s basketball dominates Lamar

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks dominated Lamar at Fant-Ewing Coliseum with an 83-59 victory. Tyreke Locure led the way with 17 points and seven assists. Jamari Blackmon was right behind with 16 points and three steals. ULM improves to 4-8 with its first win against a Division I opponent and will host Jacksonville Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. for the final game before conference play begins.

