Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

ULM men’s basketball dominates Lamar

Warhawks beat Cardinals, 83-59
Warhawks beat Cardinals, 83-59.
By Megan Murray
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks dominated Lamar at Fant-Ewing Coliseum with an 83-59 victory. Tyreke Locure led the way with 17 points and seven assists. Jamari Blackmon was right behind with 16 points and three steals. ULM improves to 4-8 with its first win against a Division I opponent and will host Jacksonville Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. for the final game before conference play begins.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera...
Grand jury indicts 4 troopers, 1 deputy in Ronald Greene case
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene
Mike Small
Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged with state crimes ranging from negligent...
Who are officers charged in Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest?

Latest News

Warhawks lose to Golden Eagles, 83-59.
ULM women’s basketball falls to Tennessee Tech
La Tech beats Jaguars, 73-50
Lady Techsters dominate South Alabama in non-conference finale
Warhawks lose to Golden Eagles, 20-10
ULM falls to Southern Miss in final game
Bulldogs beat Warhawks, 79-58
Total team effort leads La Tech past ULM