NWS: Franklin/Madison Parish tornado rated EF-1, peak winds of 105 mph

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The National Weather Service in Jackson has confirmed that the tornado that moved through portions of Franklin and Madison Parishes on December 13th was an EF-1 with peak winds of 105 MPH.

The tornado traveled approximately 11.13 miles during its 16-minute stent on the ground, reaching a maximum width of 300 yards. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Photos from the scene show limbs and tops of trees snapped off. A home was also damaged in this storm. Some of the contents of the home can be seen scattered throughout the yard.

Details from NWS Jackson’s Report: This tornado began along LA highway 610 in eastern Franklin Parish, snapping sporadic trees and downing a utility pole. It reached its peak intensity as it crossed into southwestern Madison Parish, snapping several more trees. On Parker Rd., a home was shifted on its block foundation, with portions of the roof removed and most windows shattered. A car was crushed by a large tree at this location as well. The tornado crossed LA 610 again then Poland Rd. before overturning an irrigation pivot. It then moved in to the Big Lake Wildlife Management Area, downing more trees as it crossed Mill Road. As it approached the Tensas River, it damaged multiple camp buildings off Sharkey Road. A few roofs were peeled back, and some carports were blown away along with continued snapped and uprooted trees. The tornado crossed the Tensas river and ended shortly thereafter. The path length was approximately 11 miles and the path width was 300 yards.

Below is the ArkLaMiss tornado count and tracks since January 1st, 2022. This tornado brings our total count to 15.

