City of West Monroe hosts ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony at Hasley Cemetery

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - People around the country celebrated ‘Wreaths Across America’ on Saturday.

‘Wreaths Across America’ is a day where wreath-laying ceremonies are held at cemeteries and memorial sites to honor and show appreciation to veterans that have passed on.

The City of West Monroe hosted its own ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony at Hasley Cemetery on Dec. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m.

The public was invited to attend the ceremony, and nearly 200 wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans at the cemetery.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.