Academy Sports hosts first annual “Shop with a Cop”

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “Hopefully, they’ll remember this part of their life growing up, and it kinda is a pay-it-forward to they’ll do the same thing when they get up in years,” says store director of Academy Jeff Woods.

On December 16, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department and Academy Sports and Outdoors of West Monroe partnered together to give children in need the opportunity to “Shop with a Cop.”

37 children from Highland, Boley, Riverbend, Kiroli and Crosley Elementary Schools were chosen by their principals to receive a $100 gift card to Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Corporal Ron Chapman with the West Monroe Police Department Community Division says, “From Academy, they gave us about $1,500. Also, we had an anonymous donor give us another $1,500, and then we had another $1,000 given to us.”

This gives parents the chance for their children to have presents under the tree on Christmas Day.

“Some, you know, fall on bad times with illness and financial situations and stuff like that and I would like to make sure all kids have a good time,” says Corporal Chapman.

Children were able to shop with their parents for new toys, clothes, shoes and anything else they needed.

Presley Maldin, a second-grader from Highland Elementary School, shared what she and her siblings have gotten and why she loves to come to Academy. “I wanted to go shopping, and it’s really fun today. I have this in my hand. We got shoes, and I have this,” says Maldin.

Riley Bulloch, a fifth-grader from Kiroli Elementary School, shared how grateful he and his siblings were to have been chosen to come shopping at Academy. “We are really honored to have this because this is like a once in a chance opportunity for us,” says Bulloch.

Corporal Chapman says events like these will build better relationships with the children and the community, but there was a bigger reason behind it all. “The kids need to have a good Christmas,” says Corporal Chapman.

Maldin and Bulloch were able to share a special message for those who made “Shop with a Cop” possible.

“Thank you very much for everything that y’all do,” says Maldin.

“I would like to thank my school and thank mostly my principals,” says Bulloch.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.