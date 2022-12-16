Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Unite for Union Tornado Relief Drive: How You Can Help

Unite for Union Tornado Relief Drive
Unite for Union Tornado Relief Drive(KNOE)
By Josh Harvison
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You can help make a difference in the lives of tornado victims in Union Parish with a simple donation. No donation is too small.

On Tuesday, December 13th, 2023, an EF-3 tornado caused widespread damage and destroyed several homes and other buildings just before the Christmas and New Years holidays. Families lost everything, even the presents under the tree.

KNOE and Brookshire Grocery Company are teaming up to collect donations and supplies for victims of the Union Parish tornado through the Unite for Union Tornado Relief Drive.

KNOE will accept donations at Brookshire’s on Highway 165 in Monroe and Super 1 Foods on Cypress Street in West Monroe. Look for the large trailers!

We are accepting the following items:

- Clothing & Shoes (new or lightly used)

- Toys

- Toiletries

- Hygiene Products

The donations will be used to help victims of the Union Parish tornado recover as they prepare to rebuild. NOTE - CASH or other monetary donations will NOT be accepted.

