Grand jury indicts 4 troopers, 1 deputy in Ronald Greene case

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A Union Parish grand jury says four state troopers and a deputy involved in the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene will face state charges related to his death.

KNOE was in the courtroom as the grand jury decision was announced just before 7:30 Thursday night.

According to KNOE’s Alyssa Azzara, the law enforcement officers and their charges are:

- Trooper Kory York - 1 count of negligent homicide, 10 counts of malfeasance in office

- Trooper John Cleary - 1 count of obstruction of justice

- Trooper Dakota Demoss - 1 count of obstruction of justice

- Former Troop F Commander John Peters - 1 count of obstruction of justice

- Deputy Chris Harpin - 3 counts of malfeasance in office

The grand jury began hearing evidence in November of 2022. The grand jury was tasked with determining whether state charges would be brought against the white troopers. The troopers were seen on body camera video stunning and striking Greene during an arrest in 2019 following a high-speed chase that started in Ouachita Parish, and ending in Union Parish.

WAFB in Baton Rouge reported the grand jury was expected to hand down its decision Thursday afternoon.

