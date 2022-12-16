Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Ryan Gregory reflects on coming back to Oak Grove to become the head coach

Gregory has lead the tigers to 4 state final appearances in the past 5 years
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ryan Gregory is a Oak Grove Tiger through and through, he played for the Tigers back in the late 90′s and early 2000′s. He won two state championships (1999 & 2001), and three as a head coach, (2019, 2020 & 2022). Gregory has always had a passion for football but never thought he would find himself coaching but injuries in college lead him in a different path.

