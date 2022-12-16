Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Man accused of attacking wife with Christmas tree when asked to help make dinner

Richard Atchison was arrested and charged after allegedly throwing a Christmas tree at his wife.
Richard Atchison was arrested and charged after allegedly throwing a Christmas tree at his wife.(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida is facing charges after throwing a Christmas tree at his wife, according to the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The arrest report states Richard Atchison became angry when his wife asked for help making dinner Monday night.

They started arguing and Atchison told police he lost his temper when his wife allegedly slammed a spoon into hot food that splashed on his face.

He told his wife he was leaving, packed clothes and then walked out to his truck. According to the report, he came back inside since he had been drinking and told his wife to leave instead.

The arrest affidavit states she tried to leave but Atchison pushed her away from the door, so she went into the living room. That’s when Atchison allegedly picked up the Christmas tree and threw it at her.

Atchison’s wife went into the bedroom to separate herself from him and to call authorities for help, according to the arrest report.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Farmerville received extensive damage after a tornado touched down on Dec. 13, 2022.
Drone footage shows extent of damage from Dec. tornado in Farmerville
FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera...
Grand jury indicts 4 troopers, 1 deputy in Ronald Greene case
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

Latest News

Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Russia launches major missile attack on Ukraine
Unite for Union Tornado Relief Drive
Unite for Union Tornado Relief Drive: How You Can Help
Lt. Tabatha Merrell saw a young woman on the Falmouth Bridge bending over the railing, looking...
Officer dressed as Mrs. Claus saves woman’s life on her way home
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
UK royal aide says sorry to charity boss over race comment
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in...
LIVE: Biden to talk expanded veterans benefits in Delaware