12 Days of Christmas: Hope House

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the fifth day of our 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting Northeast Louisiana non-profits.

Today we’re shining a light on the Hope House in West Monroe.

They provide food, showers, clothing, and above all someone to talk to.

“Through the goodness of God, he gets all the Glory for this, because where I’m at today I could have never done this on my own,” says founder Mandy Thibodeaux. She says she knows what addiction is like and wants to help others make it through.

“I’ve been set free and I just want to see other people be set free and not be bound by drugs or anything, addiction, anxiety, depression, co-dependency,” says Thibodeaux.

She says she was talking to someone three years ago about wanting to make a difference. That’s when an anonymous donor gave her a small house on Washington Street.

”I was like I don’t know what I’m going to do, what can I do, this house was completely empty,” says Thibodeaux. “So I put together some red beans and rice and hot chocolate and my kids came with me and we opened up the doors and one person came.”

Their momentum grew.

“We stuck with it [making meals] every single Saturday and it’s just grown into this crazy amazing thing.”

Thibodeaux and Linda Dee Jiles are some of the powerhouses that make this place work. Their goal is for Hope House to serve both the mind and body.

“They can come get clean and get some food in them,” says Thibodeaux. “That might open up a door to talk to someone because now they feel a little more human.”

“We help them do their applications if they need food stamps, social security, we’ll help them as much as we can,” says Jiles.

They’ve got a space for alcoholics anonymous meetings, a clothing/shoe room, baby formula, and hygiene items along with anything they’ll need to take a shower.

They always can use donations too.

“People’s feet stay wet so socks are very important,” says Thibodeaux. “We have people that come in and really need to be in the hospital for wounds and stuff but they won’t go so they ask us for band-aids and Neosporin and we run out.”

She says they’ve taken people to rehab, too.

Jiles says one woman who started coming to Hope House when she was homeless now has a job and a place to stay.

“She tells me every time I see her it helped her tremendously if it wouldn’t have been for here and being able to get clothes for an interview she couldn’t have done it,” says Jiles.

Over the years, people have seen their dedication and responded in a big way. They were given another building next to their first one to help even more people.

“The lord has taught me how to love, to have joy, to have peace, and patience, and all those things that I didn’t have before,” says Thibodeaux.

“I’ll fix you something to eat even if it’s not a Saturday you are welcome to call anytime,” says Jiles. Her number is (318) 547-0713, and you can also reach out to her if you’d like to volunteer or donate. You can check their Facebook page for items they need most at the moment.

This Saturday, Dec. 17 they’ll have a Christmas dinner starting at 11 a.m. with turkey and all the fixings.

