Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive

One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 1:35 on Dec. 12, 2022, Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting at 713 McDonald Ave.

Officers say they found an unresponsive male on the ground with suspected gunshot wounds. Ruston Ambulance arrived while officers gave life-saving measures.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Willie Winzer of Grambling, later died due to sustained injuries.

Ruston Police say they are currently investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information can contact RPD at (318)-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at (318)-255-1111.

A tip can also be made here or by texting “TIP515″ to 274637.

Tips will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if any information leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Parish Damage
Nearly 25 people injured after tornado destroys Farmerville neighborhood
KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
Farmerville received extensive damage after a tornado touched down on Dec. 13, 2022.
Drone footage shows extent of damage from Dec. tornado in Farmerville
Multiple Tornado Warnings Issued Tuesday Night
Tuesday evening brings multiple “confirmed tornadoes”
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Woman, 46, accused of living with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal death, deputies say

Latest News

The Town of Farmerville is in need of help after a tornado damaged their community.
Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage
Caldwell Parish Sheriff's office implementing a new inmate work release program
New Inmate work release program in Caldwell Parish
West Monroe Police Department is adding patrols to watch for DWI and reckless drivers .
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this holiday season
The Delhi Community Health Center is hosting a drug awareness meeting for teens and their...
Delhi Community Health hosting drug awareness community meeting