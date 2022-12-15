Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 1:35 on Dec. 12, 2022, Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting at 713 McDonald Ave.

Officers say they found an unresponsive male on the ground with suspected gunshot wounds. Ruston Ambulance arrived while officers gave life-saving measures.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Willie Winzer of Grambling, later died due to sustained injuries.

Ruston Police say they are currently investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information can contact RPD at (318)-255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at (318)-255-1111.

A tip can also be made here or by texting “TIP515″ to 274637.

Tips will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if any information leads to an arrest.

