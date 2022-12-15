NWS: Union Parish tornado rated EF-3, peak winds of 140mph

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed that the violent tornado that moved through Union Parish on December 13th was an EF-3 with peak winds of 140 MPH.

The tornado traveled approximately 9.1 miles during its 11-minute stent on the ground, reaching a maximum width of 500 yards. According to the National Weather Service’s official report, the tornado injured approximately 14 residents. No fatalities have been reported.

Union Parish Tornado Track - December 2022 (Max | Max)

Photos from the scene Tuesday night show heavy damage in the area including some homes wiped completely off of their foundations.

Union Parish Damage (KNOE)

Union Parish Damage (KNOE)

Union Parish Damage (KNOE)

Tornado damage in Farmerville (Union Parish) (Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)

Tornado damage in Farmerville (Union Parish) (Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)

Details from NWS Shreveport’s Report: An EF3 tornado with maximum winds of 140 MPH touched down in the Bayou D’Arbonne Lake area and tracked northeast for roughly 9.1 miles on the north and northeast outskirts of Farmerville. 14 injuries occurred throughout the tornado track, although a concentration of these injuries occurred along Camp Road where many mobile homes were destroyed and a portion of an apartment complex was heavily damaged. The max width of the tornado was 500 yards.

Below is the ArkLaMiss tornado count and tracks since January 1st, 2022. This tornado brings our total count to 14. This does not include the possible tornado in Madison Parish, LA. We are unsure if NWS Jackson plans to survey this area at this time.

ArkLaMiss 2022 Tornadoes (Max | Max)

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.