LSP investigate fiery, deadly Concordia Parish crash

By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed George L. Henry, 75, on Dec. 14, 2022.

According to LSP, the initial investigation shows that Henry was driving a Ford Focus going south on La. Hwy. 565 when the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, then became engulfed in flames.

LSP says it isn’t known if Henry was wearing a seatbelt, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

LSP says that although the cause of the crash is still being investigated, they would like to remind the community that inattentive and distracted driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in Louisiana.

“Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving,” LSP says. “A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.”

