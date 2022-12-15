Farmerville recreation center accepts donations for residents impacted by storm

Willie Davis, Jr. Recreation Center welcomes volunteers and donations residents impacted by storm
Willie Davis, Jr. Recreation Center welcomes volunteers and donations residents impacted by storm(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 14, 2022
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Willie Davis, Jr. Recreation Center in Farmville accepted donations all day Wednesday for residents affected by the storm.

The rec welcomed volunteers and donations from the community to organize items like food, clothes, cleaning supplies and toiletries. Some residents even had their pets by their side, along with their families; while grabbing items they lost in their damaged homes.

Rec officials are accepting volunteers and items throughout the night on Dec. 14, 2022.

