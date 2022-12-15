88-year-old loses camp after EF-3 tornado, says she’s never seen storm damage this bad

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The damage after an EF-3 tornado tore through Union Parish is immense. One storm victim said in all her life, she’s never seen storm damage this bad.

“It’s a complete loss, I have insurance but I think it will just have to be hauled off,” said storm victim, Evelyn Gammill.

88-year-old Gammill owns a camp off of Louisiana Highway 2 in Farmerville. Luckily, she lives in West Monroe so she wasn’t in town when the storm hit, but her camp and boat house are destroyed.

“It’s 50 years of collectibles down there, art, I’ve got everything, it’s like a gift shop in my house ... that I’ve lost now,” said Gammill. “And I’m, 88 years old... so it’s something... but that’s okay. The lord, we still believe, and we’ll make it, we’ll be fine.”

Gammill is thankful no one in her family was hurt, and Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates is thankful nobody was killed.

“I would say it’s definitely a miracle, God definitely had his hand on these people, because with the amount of damage here, it’s very possible someone should’ve been killed in this,” said Gates. “As of right now, we have accounted for all of the people that live here.”

Gates said 20 to 25 people were injured, two of which are in critical condition. Cadaver dogs searched Union Villa Apartments in Farmerville Wednesday morning, where there was widespread damage. Gates said luckily, the dogs found nothing, and he believes everyone in the parish is accounted for.

As far as the storm damage throughout Union Parish and Farmerville, it will take some time to finish picking up the pieces.

“Right now, we have numerous calls coming in from businesses, individuals, bills, food, provide equipment for us to clean this stuff up,” said Gates.

Gates is thankful nobody was killed or is missing throughout the parish.

