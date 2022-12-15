3 people on life raft after helicopter crash off Louisiana coast, USCG says

Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TERREBONNE BAY, La. (WVUE) - Three people are in a life raft awaiting rescue after a helicopter crashed about 30 miles off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico, the United States Coast Guard reports.

The crash happened sometime Thursday morning before 10 a.m. about 30 miles offshore of Terrebonne Bay.

The Coast Guard says three people were on board, are accounted for, and are in a life raft.

Details remain limited.

