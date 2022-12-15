12 Days of Christmas: Grace Place Ministries

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the fourth day of our “12 Days of Christmas” segment highlighting Northeast Louisiana non-profits.

We’re taking a visit to Grace Place Ministries on Jackson Street in Monroe.

“God’s good, and he provides when needed,” says Stacey Williams, a director with Grace Place.

Grace Place is more than a soup kitchen, they’re a shoulder to lean on.

“Just to let them know that we care about them we learn their names, we learn their situations, so when they walk through these doors, they feel like they can trust us,” explains Misty Lowe, the executive director.

Seeing how much of an impact they make in the community is why Karen Callegan has been volunteering since 2019. Now, she’s an employee in charge of the Clothes Closet.

“Yes, I could still be on the street if it wasn’t for the grace of God and my family because I am an addict and I did use and I did go through rehab, so when you open up and tell them a little bit about your story they open up and tell you about their story,” says Callegan.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, they feed the soul with a hot meal. Lowe says between 120 to 220 people come on any given day. Community groups and churches come together to prepare these meals.

Twice a month (every other Thursday), they set up a pantry filled with donations from the Food Bank of NELA. Lowe says about 150 people come on those days.

“Like a grocery store set up in here people come through and we give them bags and they fill it with whatever they would like and that’s special because they’re getting items they know they’re going to take home and enjoy with their families,” says Lowe.

If someone is in need of clothing, their closet is always open.

“We’ve had people whose homes have burned and we help them try to re-establish their lives,” says Williams. “We have sheets and blankets and towels and we have a few dishes here and clothes.”

With cold weather here, Callegan says they desperately need coat donations.

“We get a lot of adult clothes, we don’t get a lot of small for the kids, so that’s what we really need right now,” says Callegan. “I barely have any coats for kids right now.”

This time of year, they collect toys to give out on their Christmas giveaway day and hats, gloves, and blankets to keep children warm.

“The number seems to increase every year. Somewhere between 500 and 800 children come through.”

This year, children will be able to come between 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 to pick up a special gift.

On Dec. 21, they’ll have a special Christmas meal for the community.

Year-round, Grace Place says hygiene items are always a welcome donation.

”Unfortunately, food stamps do not cover hygiene products so feminine products, deodorants, soaps, shampoos, razors - those items are always appreciated,” says Lowe.

Seemingly small items like these make a huge difference in someone’s success story.

“There is one young man that comes here once a month. He was raised in the system and he was fed here and once a month he comes here and the back of his truck is filled with toiletry items and he says this is what I can afford this month,” explains Williams. “[...] He says, ‘I made it out and this is what I wanted as a child or needed most.’”

If you want to volunteer, click here. Donations of clothing, household items, and cold-weather clothing are always appreciated. You can find ways to donate here.

Grace Place is located at 1600 Jackson Street in Monroe.

