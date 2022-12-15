12 Days of Christmas: The Center for Children and Families

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On the third day of our “12 Days of Christmas” segment, we’re shining a light on The Center for Children and Families. When kids are in crisis situations, this non-profit is there to help and, more importantly, provide hope.

“It’s so important to give a voice because often they’re not heard, so we come in at the most vulnerable of times for children and we help them along,” says Anna Grimmett, an Executive with The Center for Children and Families.

Last year, they served more than 4-thousand children and families.

Thanks to the community, more than 600 of those kids will get a wonderful Christmas surprise.

“Actually it was our staff that was like man this is really hard to buy for my own family knowing my clients aren’t going to get anything, so we contacted a store about 20 years ago and they said they would donate soccer balls,” explains Grimmett. “It started with that and it’s evolved to this massive Christmas project.”

Who a gift comes from makes all the difference, which is why this agency delivers the gifts unwrapped to the guardians/parents/foster parents for them to put together.

Grimmett remembers one story that sticks out.

“This was a particular family member, an aunt, that had taken in […] kids, it was very unexpected, and the relief on her face when we walked in and she saw those toys was just unbelievable. Then when that therapist went back out in January the kids were like look at what my aunt got me so that’s exactly what we want, we want to empower families and for these kids to know that someone’s taking care of them.”

Thankfully the community responded to their campaign in a big way, and all the kids they serve are taken care of. However, they’re preparing for next year so if you’d like to sponsor a kid in the future call (318) 398-0945.

While the holiday time is one of the busiest, their efforts are felt 365 days of the year.

From children returning home from foster care or a juvenile justice facility to issues in school or depression, the agency has seen it all.

Right now, they’re seeing a huge need in their flagship program, CASA of Northeast Louisiana.

“We have over 100 foster children that need a CASA advocate, and that advocate is a volunteer from the community that speaks up for that child in the court and that’s essential they’re the eyes and ears for the judge outside of the courtroom,” says Grimmett.

Back in 1999, she says the Junior League of Monroe saw a need for a CASA program here and that’s when The Center for Children and Families was born. Now, the program serves about 300 kids.

The Children’s Advocacy Center is also a vital part of the agency’s work. Their website says they help victims of sexual or physical abuse, human trafficking, or witnesses to violent crimes.

“We offer prevention trainings through our CAC, so if you want us come to your church or book club or civic organization we can come train or even schools just reach out to us,” says Grimmett. “People that are in kids’ lives pick up on if they’re struggling with something and so that’s a way we can empower the community to do something about child abuse and neglect.”

With an increasing need over the years, the center now has multiple offices in Louisiana and one in Mississippi.

There is a training to become a CASA advocate in January and you can sign up here.

You can contact the center’s Monroe location at (318) 398-0945.

