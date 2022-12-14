Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have now been identified as Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23. And investigators are releasing more details about their interaction with the woman who shot them.

Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning have now been identified as Sergeant Steven Robin (left) and Officer Branden Estorffe (right). (Bay St. Louis Police Dept.)

The deadly encounter happened around 4:30 a.m. when the officers answered a call for service to the Motel 6 on Hwy 90. That’s when they encountered an armed woman who, officials say, shot both officers before shooting herself. She has now been identified as Amy Anderson, 43.

Investigators say Anderson was sitting in a parked vehicle along with a minor female when the officers approached and spoke with her. They talked for about 30 minutes, and the officers decided to call Child Protection Services. That’s when Anderson, still sitting since the vehicle, fired the shots hitting both officers.

Officer Robin died at the scene, but Officer Estorffe was taken to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport for treatment. He died a short time later.

Anderson also died at the scene as a result of a gunshot wound to her chest. Investigators initially said she killed herself because of her injury. And while that is still possible, they have since discovered that one of the officers did fire a shot. So an autopsy will determine exactly how she died, and if the officer’s bullet even hit her.

“A tragedy occurred here today in the city of Bay St. Louis as two of our finest officers’ lives were taken,” said Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz. “We are gathering facts and will ensure a thorough investigation into this matter.”

The Bay St. Louis Police Department plans to hold a news conference Thursday to release more details of the killings and the officers involved.

Thursday evening at 6 p.m., a community vigil will be held at the Bay High Stadium. The Bay Waveland School District is hosting the vigil and organizers urge people to bring their own candles or flashlights for the gathering.

“This is a very sad situation, and our deepest thoughts and condolences go out to the families of our lost officers,” said Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre. “We ask that you pray for the City of Bay St. Louis, the Bay St. Louis Police Department and their families and that you keep them in your thoughts in the coming days and weeks during this difficult time.”

A tragic scene in Bay St. Louis as two police officers are shot and killed after responding to a call at a motel around 4:30am. MBI & other agencies are in the scene. We’ll have more details as they become available. pic.twitter.com/YPy7eluTy9 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) December 14, 2022

Officers from Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Investigations have been at the hotel all morning. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is the agency investigating and gathering evidence.

The bodies of both officers were transported to the state crime lab for further investigation.

The bodies of both fallen officers have been transported to the state crime lab for further investigation. (WLOX)

PJs coffee in downtown Bay St. Louis puts up a mourning wreath for the two officers. pic.twitter.com/GlzEF4KBKi — Mike Lacy (@MikeLacyWLOX) December 14, 2022

Police officers, sheriffs deputies, highway patrol troopers, gather as they await the body of one of the following officers to be brought out of the hospital pic.twitter.com/SoEy3UwEv3 — Mike Lacy (@MikeLacyWLOX) December 14, 2022

Governor Tate Reeves was among many officials and law enforcement agencies posting condolences for the fallen officers.

“I am heartbroken by this terrible loss of two brave law enforcement officers. I am praying for their family, friends, their fellow officers, and the entire Bay St. Louis community,” he wrote on Facebook and Twitter Wednesday morning. “Every single day across Mississippi, our law enforcement members place their lives on the line in constant and repeated acts of selfless sacrifice for their community. They are a key reason that the rest of us are safely and freely able to live our lives. They ARE the thin blue line.”

