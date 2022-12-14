Ways to help Farmerville after tornado damage

The Town of Farmerville is in need of help after a tornado damaged their community.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Farmerville, La. (KNOE) - Recent tornadoes on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, have left the town of Farmerville seeking help.

The community is currently accepting donations for those in need.

There are several places to drop off donations such as the Willie Davis Jr. Recreational Center at 116 Cox Ferry Rd. They are accepting non-perishable food items and clothing, as well as toiletries and hygiene products.

Large donations, like furniture and appliances, can be dropped off at the gym on 606 Bernice Street in Farmerville.

To donate monetarily, go to Marion State Bank. The Town of Farmerville says it is account #123450.

Other drop-off sites include:

  • Willis Knighten Cardiology Clinic - 2313 Commons Court, Suite 5, Ruston
  • Benoit Ford - 206 S. Main St., Farmerville
  • Union Parish Library - 202 W. Jackson St., Farmerville

If you or your organization would like to help receive donations or prepare meals, contact Willie Davis Jr. Recreational Center at (318)-368-3729 or the Farmerville mayor’s office at (318)-368-9242.

