Sonny Cumbie reflects on the passing of Mike Leach

Cumbie coached against Mike Leach in the 2021 Liberty Bowl
By Aaron Dietrich and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech football head coach and former Texas Tech Raider, Sonny Cumbie had a special relationship with longtime NCAA football head coach, Mike Leach. Unfortunately, Leach passed away at the age of 61 on early Tuesday morning. Cumbie played under Leach in his college days at Texas Tech, where he would go on to lead the nation in passing yards. Today, Cumbie reflected on his relationship with Leach.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Severe Weather
Tornado Watch Issued as Tornadoes & Damaging Winds Remain Possible Overnight
Guilty verdict
Monroe drug trafficker sentenced to more than a decade in prison
Michael Valva was found guilty of all counts, including second-degree murder, in the death of...
Former NYPD officer sentenced in freezing death of 8-year-old son
CPSO has arrested a Vidalia man accused of 33 counts of video voyeurism.
NELA man accused of recording victims during sexual activity without their knowledge

Latest News

EAST ALL-STARS
East all-stars prepare for 6th annual I-20 Bowl
La Tech beats Jaguars, 73-50
Lady Techsters dominate South Alabama in non-conference finale
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
Cam Jordan denies faking injury; Saints to appeal $550k fine
Farmers fall to top seeded Many in state championship
Union’s reaction to third consecutive state runner-up finish