Multiple tornado warnings issued Tuesday night

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings Tuesday night.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued nearly simultaneously as a large storm system entered the ArkLaMiss, after the same system caused damage in parts of Oklahoma, east Texas, and northwest Louisiana.

Two people were reported missing in Caddo Parish due to a suspected tornado that caused heavy damage and destroyed homes.

Another suspected tornado caused extensive damage in Farmerville in Union Parish as well. The National Weather Service reported “multiple injuries” in the storm.

The National Weather Service also said a confirmed tornado was reported on the ground in Madison Parish at around 10:30 Tuesday evening.

