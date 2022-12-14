“Multiple injuries” reported in Farmerville

By Josh Harvison
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Multiple people have been injured in Farmerville after a tornado-warned storm moved through Union Parish, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS says damage has been reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road in Union Parish.

Union Parish Damage
Union Parish Damage(KNOE)

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says a tree and power line have been knocked down on Highway 15. Multiple trees are reportedly down near Gold St. north of Farmerville. Power lines have also been knocked down on Camp Road.

Union Parish Damage
Union Parish Damage(KNOE)

The Farmerville Police Department is asking residents to avoid Camp Road and the Union Villa Apartment area due to “heavy tornado damage”.

Entergy Louisiana is reporting nearly 300 customers without power near Farmerville and west of Lake D’Arbonne.

Union Parish Damage
Union Parish Damage(KNOE)

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed it will send a team to survey the damage in Union Parish Wednesday morning.

Union Parish Damage
Union Parish Damage(KNOE)
Union Parish Damage
Union Parish Damage(KNOE)
Union Parish Damage
Union Parish Damage(KNOE)

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Severe Weather
Tornado Watch Issued as Tornadoes & Damaging Winds Remain Possible Overnight
Guilty verdict
Monroe drug trafficker sentenced to more than a decade in prison
Michael Valva was found guilty of all counts, including second-degree murder, in the death of...
Former NYPD officer sentenced in freezing death of 8-year-old son
CPSO has arrested a Vidalia man accused of 33 counts of video voyeurism.
NELA man accused of recording victims during sexual activity without their knowledge

Latest News

mike leach and cumbie
SONNY CUMBIE ON MIKE LEACH
KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Taylor shared this photo of a tree downed Dec. 13, 2022, along Highway...
2 people missing, another person hurt after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
EAST ALL-STARS
east -120 bowl
Three juveniles escape from Green Oaks Detention Center
Three juveniles escape from Green Oaks Detention Center