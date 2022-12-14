“Multiple injuries” reported in Farmerville

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Multiple people have been injured in Farmerville after a tornado-warned storm moved through Union Parish, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS says damage has been reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road in Union Parish.

Union Parish Damage (KNOE)

The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says a tree and power line have been knocked down on Highway 15. Multiple trees are reportedly down near Gold St. north of Farmerville. Power lines have also been knocked down on Camp Road.

Union Parish Damage (KNOE)

The Farmerville Police Department is asking residents to avoid Camp Road and the Union Villa Apartment area due to “heavy tornado damage”.

Entergy Louisiana is reporting nearly 300 customers without power near Farmerville and west of Lake D’Arbonne.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed it will send a team to survey the damage in Union Parish Wednesday morning.

