Kyiv mayor reports explosions in center of Ukrainian capital

Every day we're trying to find the best solutions to defend Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov says. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - The mayor of Kyiv is reporting multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, the first such time in weeks during Russia’s ongoing war against the country.

Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that there were explosions in a central district of the capital that is home to many government agencies and buildings. He said municipal teams were in place and more details were expected.

